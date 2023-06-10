Siddaramaiah tells KSRTC officers to make launch of ‘Shakti’ a grand event in Mysuru on June 11

June 10, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MYSURU

On the eve of the launch of first of the five guarantees of the Congress government on Sunday, June 11, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, June 10, told the KSRTC officials in Mysuru to make the rollout a grand event.

At the district-level officers’ meeting here, Mr. Siddaramaiah told the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru to supervise the launch of the free travel for women in State transport corporation buses.

The CM sought details from the officials on arrangements made for the rollout at the mofussil bus stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Controller (in-charge) Mari Gowda said that a stage function has been arranged inviting Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa for the launch. Women travelers will be greeted with flowers and sweets, he added.

When Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh told the officers to ensure travel for 500 women for the inaugural run, the Chief Minister directed the officers for the grand launch.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner for the smooth launch of all five guarantees in the coming days, starting with Shakti, in Mysuru district.

Responding to G.T. Deve Gowda’s complaint of lack of buses for students, the officials said the merger of urban and rural KSRTC divisions led to problems and closure of two depots. This has caused inconvenience in the operations.

The merger for easing staff crisis was done in the previous BJP government.

The Chief Minister said that he will hold a meeting of transport and KSRTC officials in Bengaluru to resolve the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.