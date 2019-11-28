Siddaramaiah targets Anand Singh

Unleashing a bitter verbal attack against disqualified MLA Anand Singh, the BJP candidate for Vijayanagara constituency, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Mr. Singh was unfit to become MLA again.

“Anand Singh is a disqualified from Assembly membership. The disqualification was upheld by the Supreme Court. ‘Disqualification’ essentially means ‘unfit’. Anand Singh is unfit to become MLA again. People should, by defeating him in the election, ensure that he permanently remains disqualified,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He was addressing the public after having a road show on the National Highway in Gadiganur village on Thursday.

“If he [Mr. Singh] had any respect for you who voted for him, he should have consulted you before resigning from the Assembly membership. Since he has sold himself, is he eligible to become an MLA again? He had met us ahead of last Assembly elections and told us that all the cases against him were at their final stage. Upon his request, we gave him the Congress ticket and ensured his victory. Shortly, he turned into a traitor who insulted the people who voted for him by switching sides just to protect his property. He has amassed huge wealth in illegal mining. He is corrupt to the core. It is an election between honest Ghorpade and dishonest Anand Singh,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Considering the traffic jam caused by his road show, Mr. Siddaramaiah apologised to the people and cut short his speech and ended with an appeal to the people to vote for Mr. Ghorpade.