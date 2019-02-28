Siddaramaiah target of fake news

The official handle of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah was allegedly compromised by unidentified people to spread messages showing Mr. Siddaramaiah sympathising with the families of terrorits, on Tuesday evening. They put out a tweet on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s official Twitter handle @siddaramaiah stating, “Today, Indian Air Force has attacked on BAGALAKOT. Deep codomienses (sic) to the terrorists families. May their souls rest in piece (sic).” The former Chief Minister was trolled on social media. Mr. Siddaramaiah then took to Twitter to urge Home Minister M.B. Patil to look into the issue. He tweeted the image with Fake News watermarks, “Morphed tweets with my official handle are being circulated in social media by a few unethical users. This image has a logo of a group ‘Troll Sisyandru’. I urge @BlrCityPolice to take immediate action against those involved & also request Shri. @MBPatil to look into the issue.

The city cyber police maintained that they have not received any communication or complaint in this regard.