Siddaramaiah talking on reservation is like the devil quoting scripture, says BJP

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:54 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Friday described Chief Minister Siddaramaiah talking about reservation as the “devil quoting scripture”.

Taking to social media, Mr. Ashok told Mr. Siddaramaiah, “We understand your exigency to defend and impress Mr. Rahul Gandhi when your chair is shaking. However, that cannot be a reason to hide and bury the truth.” He further said, “A Chief Minister, whose government is accused of siphoning off ₹187 crore meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribe communities, talking about reservations is like the devil quoting scripture.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP and party Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya accused Mr. Gandhi of giving a “new lease of life to anti-Indian forces in the U.S.” He remarked that “the enemies of India were the friends of Mr. Rahul Gandhi... This was evident with the people whom he met in the U.S. and the remarks made by him there.”

Published - September 14, 2024 12:53 am IST

