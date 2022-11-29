  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE FIFA World Cup Day 10: Round 3 begins, Ecuador vs Senegal at 8:30 PM IST, USA takes on Iran; Netherlands, England in action

Siddaramaiah takes exception to BJP leaders’ association with history-sheeters

Taking exception to BJP leaders, including Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, sharing the dais with ‘rowdy’ Sunil in Bengaluru, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the BJP and the RSS need such people to create unrest in society

November 29, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to BJP leaders, including Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, sharing the dais with “rowdy” Sunil in Bengaluru, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the BJP and the RSS need such people to create unrest in society.

Fielding reporters’ queries at K.R. Pet in Mandya district near here on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said Sunil was a known history-sheeter against whom there was a search warrant. Yet, the two MPs and other BJP leaders attended a programme organised by him, he lamented.

When his attention was drawn to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s defence of the BJP leaders and his claim that even Congress had leaders against whom history sheets had been opened, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP, particularly Mr. Bommai, was suffering from a “disease” of pointing a finger at the Congress for all their faults. “Talk about your faults first,” he said.

He criticised the BJP leaders for sharing the dais with history-sheeters even after knowing their antecedents.

When Mr. Siddaramaiah’s attention was drawn to ‘Fighter’ Ravi’s association with the BJP, the Congress leader said the BJP and the RSS need such people to create unrest in society.

Responding to the BJP’s charge that even Congress leaders have been sent to jail, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to ask the BJP where Home Minister Amit Shah had gone. He said Mr. Shah had spent more than three years in jail.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics / Mysore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.