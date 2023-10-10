ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah takes dig at HDK on caste census report

October 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy cancelled a meeting convened to receive a caste census report during the coalition government.

He claimed that then Backward Cclass Minister Puttaranga Shetty convened the meeting to receive the report on caste census but Mr. Kumaraswamy cancelled it at the last minute. “You should go and ask Puttaranga Shetty about this,” the CM told reporters, when his attention was drawn to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s remark that Mr. Siddaramaiah had not discussed the caste census report during the coalition government during 2018-19.

The caste census report was prepared during the first term of the Siddaramaiah-led government but has not been made public so far.

The Congress said it will conduct a nationwide caste census if voted to power and implement 33% quota for women in national and State legislatures at the earliest.

