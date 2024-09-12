ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah takes dig at BJP’s protest against Rahul Gandhi’s comment on reservation

Published - September 12, 2024 09:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP leaders’ protest against Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, falsely accusing him of making anti-reservation statements, is like “butchers protesting against animal cruelty”, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

“What moral authority do those who have historically opposed reservation and sought to change the Constitution have to stage such protests?” he asked.

In a press statement, the Chief Minister said, “It is no surprise that BJP leaders, who have always held anti-reservation sentiments, lack the understanding or wisdom to interpret Mr. Gandhi’s statement. The primary objective of reservation is to ensure equal opportunities for all in education, employment, and access to resources. This isn’t just something Rahul Gandhi is saying — I stand by it too. How can this be construed as an anti-reservation statement?”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gandhi declared that the Congress was committed to increasing the reservation quota from the current 50% to 75%. If BJP leaders are truly as committed to reservation as they claim, they should pressure the Union government to increase the reservation quota from 50% to 75%, the Chief Minister said.

