ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah takes a dig at Gowda for son-in-law’s candidature from BJP

March 24, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday took a dig at JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda for his son-in-law C.N. Manjunath’s candidature from the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Rural.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah regretted that Mr. Gowda, who had on different occasions earlier threatened to quit the country if Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister and vowed to be reborn as a Muslim, had now joined forces with the BJP.

“He has sent his son-in-law Manjunath to the BJP,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said adding that it was akin to saying that ‘You go first and we will follow you later’. Hence, the Chief Minister suggested that the Janata Dal (Secular) drop the word secular from its name.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US