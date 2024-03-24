GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah takes a dig at Gowda for son-in-law’s candidature from BJP

March 24, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday took a dig at JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda for his son-in-law C.N. Manjunath’s candidature from the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Rural.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah regretted that Mr. Gowda, who had on different occasions earlier threatened to quit the country if Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister and vowed to be reborn as a Muslim, had now joined forces with the BJP.

“He has sent his son-in-law Manjunath to the BJP,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said adding that it was akin to saying that ‘You go first and we will follow you later’. Hence, the Chief Minister suggested that the Janata Dal (Secular) drop the word secular from its name.

Karnataka / Mysore / Lok Sabha / state politics / political parties / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Janata Dal - Secular

