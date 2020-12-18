Siddaramaiah suspects his own partymen sabotaged his chances in Chamundeshwari

MYSURU

18 December 2020 23:12 IST

He also blames ‘internal understanding’ between BJP and JD(S) for his loss

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday suspected that his prospects in the 2018 Assembly elections in Chamundeshwari were sabotaged by his own partymen, besides the BJP and the JD(S) which entered into “an internal understanding”.

“Whoever has worked against me in the elections should introspect and leave the party. If they do not believe in the leadership of the party, they should not continue in the party,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said addressing his first party workers’ meeting in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency after the 2018 loss.

Advertising

Advertising

While the BJP fielded a candidate who had lost even the gram panchayat elections and was unknown in Karnataka politics against the chief ministerial candidate, apparently to support the JD(S) as part of their “internal understanding”, a few others, who were averse to him becoming the Chief Minister again, plotted his rout in the polls, Mr. Siddaramaiah rued.

Caste factor

He recalled that people belonging to one caste were in favour of BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa becoming the Chief Minister while another group rooted for H.D. Kumaraswamy for the top job in the State. But now people cutting across caste lines are convinced that the State witnessed the “golden rule” during his period as Chief Minister, he claimed.

Expressing pain over his electoral rout in Chamundeshwari, Mr. Siddarmaiah said his political future would have been shrouded in darkness had he not won from Badami constituency.

‘Why did they lie?’

He claimed that he never expected to lose so badly, particularly after people showered him with love and affection whenever he visited villages in the constituency. He also expressed hurt over the feedback he received from the booth-level workers who came back to him after polling and expressed confidence of his victory. “Why did they lie to me?” he asked.

“I don’t know whether I will contest elections again or not. I can’t bear the pain,” he said, adding that he chose Chamundeshwari as the constituency for his last elections before retirement out of gratitude to the people of the constituency for giving him political rebirth in the 2006 byelection.

Responding to a call from the crowd to come back as the Congress candidate in the next Assembly elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked “What will I do if I am stabbed again?” The next Assembly elections were still two years and four months away, he said while asking the party workers to remain united in the gram panchayat elections.

‘HDK was averse to accepting caste census report’

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that the report of the caste census was ready to be submitted during the tenure of the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, but the latter was averse to accepting it.

“The report was to be submitted to the Congress’ Puttaranga Shetty, who was the Minister for Backward Classes in the coalition government. But, Mr. Kumaraswamy threatened Mr. Shetty against accepting the report,” Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed.

The caste census report will reveal which sections of society had received the fruits of independence, he said.