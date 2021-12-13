Siddaramaiah stresses need for probe into chopper crash

Belagavi

13 December 2021

Both Houses of the State Legislature on Monday paid rich tributes to General Bipin Rawat while Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah sought an inquiry into the reasons for the crash of the helicopter in which he was travelling.

“People are anxious to know the reason as the helicopter was a sophisticated one,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, while participating in a debate on obituary motion to pay tribute to prominent personalities who died recently. He made it clear that he did not suspect anyone, but that people were curious to know what led to crash.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed shock over the incident by pointing out that it was a general belief that defence helicopters were the safest. He said that Gen. Rawat had close links with Karnataka as he was inspired by seniors General Cariappa and General Thimmaiah.

