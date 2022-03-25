Siddaramaiah steps in sync with folk artists

The former Chief Minister danced during a fair in his village

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his wry sense of humour and oration, brought to fore his acquittance with folk arts and culture at his village.

During his visit to Siddaramana Hundi in Mysuru taluk late on Thursday night, Mr. Siddaramaiah, at the behest of his childhood friends and acquittance, danced to the backdrop of a chorus singing in folk style.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had paid a visit to the village in connection with the annual jatre or village fair and ended up taking part in the Veera Kunita dance.

The video of the former Chief Minister dancing in sync with other folk performers went viral on social media. The video shows a huge gathering watching Mr. Siddaramaiah perform.

Later when mediapersons asked him about his familiarity with the dance, he said he used to perform as a child but it was ages since he had performed a dance. ‘’I was asked by the people to dance for a few minutes and I obliged, though I have forgotten the songs,’’ remarked Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The video shows Mr. Siddaramaiah trying to lip-sync but not very successfully. He, however, is not seen missing too many steps. On a few occasions when he did, the artists followed his steps to ensure synchronisation.

When asked as to how he could dance for such a long time, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had been keeping fit and walking regularly. ‘’Did I not walk for Mekedatu padayatra? Besides, I have a rural background and I also exercise regularly. Yet, I am diabetic and if not for it, I would have been even more fit,’’ he remarked.