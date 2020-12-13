Siddaramaiah speaks to Transport Minister

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition spoke to Laxman Savadi, Deputy CM and Transport Minister to resolve the stand off between the government and the NWKRTC employees on Saturday.

The former CM called Mr. Savadi after a few NWKRTC employees met him in Badami after a party meeting to prepare for the gram panchayat polls.

He told the Minister to use his good offices to speak to everyone concerned and see that the the concerns of the employees were addressed.

“I can understand the financial conditions of the government and other related issues. But you should try and resolve the issue by speaking to all parties concerned. The government should adopt the method of mediation and negotiation,” he said.