Siddaramaiah slams Jana Sankalpa yatra

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 07, 2022 22:16 IST

Asking the BJP government to provide people what they lawfully deserve before continuing with the Jana Sankalpa Yatra, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday ridiculed that when the BJP government is not committed to the welfare of the people, the yatra is laughable.

“The government should bring pressure on the Centre or if necessary protest to get the grants that the State needs to get from the Centre,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a statement on a day when the BJP resumed the Jana Sankalpa Yatra led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Udupi.

“It is unfortunate that there is no BJP MP who can stand up for the welfare of the State against the Narendra Modi-led Central government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman who has been elected from Karnataka is spending time to plan ways to commit injustice to Karnataka.” Further, neither the Chief Minister nor any Minister have the strength to communicate well with the Union government, he alleged.

The former Chief Minister said that the BJP government is adamant to hold Jana Sankalpa Yatra despite destroying lives of the common man.

