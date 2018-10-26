‘Siddaramaiah should stop making loose statements’

more-in

Shobha Karandlaje, senior BJP leader, strongly criticised the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for using the term “420” against party MLA B. Sriramulu.

“As a former Chief Minister and a senior politician, Mr. Siddaramaiah should not stoop so low and use such derogatory remarks. In fact, it is you (Siddaramaiah) who made the Lokayukta toothless and set up the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to protect yourself and others from certain cases. Mr. Sriramulu is elected by the people. The way in which Mr. Siddaramaiah has been speaking against BJP leaders goes to show his ‘audacity’ which is condemnable. People are watching. He and the other Congress leaders should stop making such loose statements,” she said, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

She took exception to Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Janata Dal (S) president H.D. Deve Gowda not attending the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Bengaluru. She was also of the view that not attending a government function on the one hand and Mr. Deve Gowda being chosen for the Valmiki Award on the other, instead of an eminent person from the community, was meting out insult to the great sage.

Ms. Karandlaje avoided a volley of questions on why the party was not entrusting any work to G. Janardhan Reddy, former Minister, merely saying that it was for the party high command to decide.

Karadi Sanganna, Koppal MP, G. Somashekar Reddy, MLA, were among other party leaders present.