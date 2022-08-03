Siddaramaiah should retire, says Ashwath Narayan

August 03, 2022 20:24 IST

“Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah’s time in State politics is over. He is an outdated leader. He should retire gracefully. I expected that he would utilise the occasion of his birthday celebrations to announce his retirement,’’ Higher Education Minister and BJP leader C.N. Ashwath Narayan said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

People of the State have suffered the misrule of the Congress for five years. How long can they continue to suffer? he asked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Congress is an anti-people party. It will be routed out of State politics. The Congress will be soon kept in a museum and people will speak of that party in the past tense,’’ he said.