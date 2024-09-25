GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah should respect court’s verdict, says Eshwarappa

Published - September 25, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should honour the Karnataka High Court’s verdict upholding the governor’s approval for an investigation against him.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister and Ministers in the cabinet were not showing respect to the judgement. “Siddaramaiah has every right to challenge the judgement in a higher court. However, he should honour the judgement. I have every right to state this, as I resigned as Minister soon after a case was filed against me,” he said.

Further, he said that he would pray to the almighty that developments surrounding the MUDA case did not hurt Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi. “Siddaramaiah’s wife is an innocent. She has no role in the case. I wish she does not face any difficulty because she is the beneficiary in the MUDA case. She must have put her signature on any document without understanding the consequences,” Mr. Eshwarappa stated.

Responding to a question on BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and others meeting him at his residence in Bengaluru, Mr. Eshwarappa asked what was wrong with meeting his friends. “We met, had tea, coffee, and some snacks. We also discussed many things. I will not share the details of our conservation with media,” he remarked.

Eshwarappa, who was Minister during the BJP rule, was expelled from the party earlier this year, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. He contested for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate and lost.

