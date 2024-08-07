Siddaramaiah should resign as CM to enable impartial inquiry: C.T. Ravi

C.T. Ravi, BJP leader and MLC, called for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the MUDA scam pertaining to irregularities in site allotment.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Mr. Ravi said the allegations of corruption against Mr. Siddaramaiah were of grave nature and he should assume moral responsibility and resign from the post. “This will pave way for an impartial probe and inquiry in to the allegations,” he added.

Mr. Ravi reiterated the BJP’s demand for a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court or that the case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

Responding sharply to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s claims that there was no black spot in his political career, Mr. Ravi said the denotification of Arkavathy Layout in Bengaluru, MUDA scam, and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. were instances that contradict the Chief Minister’s claims of leading a spotless public life.

He alleged that there was a rate card for transfers and on the MUDA issue Mr. Siddaramaiah was complicit. ‘’Survey number 464 in Kesara was notified in 1997 and was denotified in 1998 and it was at the behest of an influential person, who is none other than Mr. Siddaramaiah,” alleged Mr. Ravi.

He said the ongoing padayatra against the corruption practices of the Congress was turning into a “mass movement” and the Congress was perturbed by it, claimed Mr. Ravi.

