Siddaramaiah should ‘honourably’ step down during our ten-day padayatra, demand Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy

Kickstarting the ten-day ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra against the alleged scam in allotment of MUDA sites, leaders from the BJP-JDS alliance including former Chief Ministers — B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy — on August 3 demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should ‘honourably’ relinquish his post during the padayatra itself.

The padayatra that started from Kengeri in Bengaluru was inaugurated by senior leaders from both the parties including BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and JD(S) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy by blowing a bugle and beating a ‘nagari’ (musical instrument).

The inaugural programme was delayed by over three hours as Mr. Vijayendra and his family visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru before embarking on the padayatra. Mr. Vijayendra emphasised that the Opposition’s struggle is focused on representing the people’s voice and protecting their rights.

Alleging Mr. Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the ‘illegal MUDA site allotment scam,’ Mr. Yediyurappa said “the Chief Minister is trapped in this corruption case and he has to step down”.

Addressing the workers and leaders of both the parties, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “It is better for Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign on his own and step down honourably during our yatra itself. I am sure he will do that without any excuses.”

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy said the Congress claims about uplifting the downtrodden communities but what they did in the MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scam has exposed their anti-Dalit face.

Hitting back at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar questioning his assets, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “I have learnt from social media where one of Mr. Shivakumar’s ‘guru’ [close associate] has revealed that his family only had a black and white television and DVD set. I want to know what they have screened using this black and white TV and DVD to earn over ₹1,400 crore?”

“They are confident that they will remain in power for ten years. Not ten years, I challenge the Congress to stay in power for ten months in the State. Your pot of sins is full,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka said the Congress has no moral right to question Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for issuing a notice to the Chief Minister.

“He has started shivering just for a notice issued by the Governor. One can only imagine what will happen if the Governor grants permission to prosecute the Chief Minister. How can you question the Governor?,” he said.

Alleging that there is a faction within the Congress that wants the government to fall, Mr. Ashok said the Congress is organising a parallel ‘Janaandolana’ to clear the way for the BJP’s padayatra. “Our slogan should demand that he should resign before our yatra ends.,” he said.

All the leaders alleged that a police official had died in Yadgir as he was unable to meet the demand of ₹30 lakh by the local MLA. “This is how you are treating honest officials in the State,” they alleged.

Several leaders including BJP National general Secretary and Karnataka State in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Prahalad Joshi, D.V. Sadanand Gowda, Chaluvadi Narayanswamy and others also spoke.