Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar term PM’s allegations of raising ₹700 cr. to fund Maharashtra polls as a ‘lie’

Published - November 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at an election campaign rally in Shiggaon Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at an election campaign rally in Shiggaon Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Refuting allegations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress government in Karnataka had raised ₹700 crore from liquor vendors to fund the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday launched a counterattack and termed it as a lie.

“It’s nothing new for the Prime Minister to indulge in lies. But stooping to the level of lying to this extent is not befitting of his position,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told media persons in Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The BJP uses lies as a powerful weapon during elections. The Prime Minister is making a political allegation. If he can prove it, we are ready to face any punishment.” He expressed anguish that those in top positions like the Prime Minister were allegedly peddling lies and baselless allegations.

“Even I know how much money Union Ministers are raising and for which elections. Those in top positions should not make baseless allegations,” he said, adding that the Maharashtra Congress had not discussed this issue with the Karnataka Congress. Though Mr. Modi has been referring to Karnataka repeatedly, nothing much will happen and people will respond to him. “Already people of the country have responded to him.”

Accusing the BJP of spreading lies about the five guarantees being implemented in Karnataka by the Congress, the Deputy Chief Minister invited leaders of the BJP and its allies in Maharashtra to visit Karnataka to get first-hand information on the guarantees’ implementation. “We are keeping 30 special buses and will make arrangements for the flight ticket and they can visit 30 districts. I will write to them about this and will provide phone numbers of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Guarantees Implementation Committee.”

Published - November 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST

