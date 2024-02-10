GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar hold LS poll manifesto meeting

February 10, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday held a manifesto consultation meeting with Ministers and leaders of the Congress to collect feedback from the people and institutions for preparing the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister, who is also a member of the committee, addressed party leaders and members of various institutions.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, said, “We are keeping in mind the welfare of all sections and the security of the country while preparing the manifesto. The guarantee scheme launched by our government has become a role model in the country. Similarly, we will have a lot of actionable promises in the manifesto too.” INDIA alliance will also collect opinions about the manifesto, Mr. Shivakumar added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Kisan Congress demanded the Congress Manifesto Committee to include issues such as the implementation of regional minimum support price for farmers’ produce, and zero-interest crop loan facilities from nationalised banks, among others.

