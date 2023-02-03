ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar begin Praja Dhwani yatra covering northern and southern regions

February 03, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders during the Praja Dhwani yatra at Basavakalyan on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Friday began Paja Dhwani yatra bus tours ahead of the Assembly elections from northern and southern Karnataka, respectively. This comes after holding a joint yatra.

The Siddaramaiah-led team started from the historic city of Basavakalyan in Bidar district. Mr. Siddramaiah alleged that the BJP government had merely changed the name to “Kalyana Karnataka” but failed to develop the region into one that befits the name. Among other things, he said that if the Congress comes to power in 2023, they will establish Anubhav Mantap Development Board at Basavakalyan.

The KPCC president’s poll campaign started from Mulbagal in Kolar district after a prayer at Ganapati temple in Kudumalai. Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar’s convoy arrived at K.R. Puram in the East Bengaluru as a large number of party workers thronged to garland him.

Though there was speculation of former Minister and manifesto committee chairperson G. Parameshwara being unhappy with “unilateral” announcements being made by top leaders without taking him into confidence, he later said that all “small differences” would be sorted out and there was no discontentment. In a show of solidarity, both Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Parameshwara were seen together atop the special bus made of the yatra.

