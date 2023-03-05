Siddaramaiah seeks vote for Shivalinge Gowda in Arasikere

March 05, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah appealed to the people of Arasikere to vote K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, JD(S) MLA, in the upcoming elections “if he joins the Congress”.

Addressing a gathering at Guttinakere in Arasikere taluk, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Support the Congress in the elections. Ensure Shivalinge Gowda wins if he joins the Congress. Each vote you give him is like voting in my favour,” he said. With this, Siddaramaiah gave a hint that Shivalinge Gowda would be the Congress candidate for the Arasikere constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shivalinge Gowda, a three-time JD(S) MLA, distanced himself from the party recently. He held a meeting with his supporters, who suggested he might join the Congress. The MLA has clarified that he would join the Congress. However, he is yet to formally join the party.

Both attended the programme to unveil the statue of Sangolli Rayanna at Guttinakere.