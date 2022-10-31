Siddaramaiah seeks to know the source of cash distributed to journalists

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sought to know the source of cash given to select journalists under the pretext of distributing Deepavali sweets.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the journalists had been given cash by the BJP government in the State with the intention of “putting the lid on corruption” in their tenure.

Reacting to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s defence that he was not aware of journalists receiving cash along with Deepavali sweets and that somebody in his office had distributed the same, Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered how anybody in the Chief Minister’s office can give away cash to journalists without bringing it to the notice of Mr. Bommai.

He alleged that an attempt had been made to bribe the journalists to ensure that they do not write anything against the government. While seeking to know whose money was used to bribe the journalists, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked if tax had been paid for the money that was given along with Deepavali sweets. The former Chief Minister said the money “could be from the 40 per cent commission that the government collects from contractors.”

Hence, he said a judicial commission should be constituted to bring out the truth.