Siddaramaiah seeks probe by HC judge into letters alleging corruption in govt.

Accusing the Education Department, headed by Minister B.C. Nagesh, of becoming a den of corruption, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the State government to announce a judicial inquiry, headed by a High Court judge, to probe into the letters, alleging corruption, by the contractors’ association and the private schools’ association.

He said: “It seems no work, including issuing permission to private schools and pension for retired teachers, is happening without a bribe. The department, which illegally collects bribe to allow starting a private school, is collecting money after accusing the schools of indulging in irregularities”.

“Amidst the controversy surrounding the revision of textbooks, corruption has increased in the department. Government has not answered to the letter by the contactors’ association that has alleged 40% commission in public works,” the former Chief Minister said on Twitter.

The Minister created controversy over textbooks, the Bhagavad Gita, and issues related to madrassas to divert attention from corruption in his department, he added.

“Hindutva is only a mask to cover the corruption,” he alleged.

Accusing the BJP of derailing the Right to Education Act, he said: “The BJP government is yet to reimburse dues totalling about ₹900 crore to schools. It looks like the Education Minister is also calculating 40% commission. The commission has become an epidemic, making the Education Department unhealthy.”

He pointed out that the number of beneficiary children under the RTE Act in the State, which was about 1.2 lakh in 2012, has seen a steep decline to 7,000 now. “Is the government supporting private institutions?”