Siddaramaiah seeks people’s support in political fight against BJP and JD(S)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah used his visit to some villages in Belagavi district on Monday to appeal to the people to support him in his political fight against the BJP and Janata Dal(S).

In the four villages that he spoke, he said that the BJP and Janata Dal(S) are trying to bring him a bad name by accusing him of wrongs that he did not commit. He appealed to the crowds to support him.

“I have been in public life for over four decades. I have worked as Chief Minister or a Minister for several of those years. I have never had a blot on my career. But some BJP and Janata Dal(S) leaders are searching for a black spot that did not exist for all these 40 years,” he said in Kalloli village near Gokak.

“If I have spent all these decades in public service without committing irregularities, will I do so now?” he asked.

“They are trying to make an issue around a mistake that I did not commit. But let us jointly defeat this conspiracy. Let us put up a united fight against such forces that are trying to frame an innocent leader. I am confident that as long as the seven crore people of this State are with me, no one can unseat me,” he said.

In Koujalgi village, the Chief Minister inaugurated a replica of the fort of Sangolli Rayanna and unveiled the statue of the hero of the battle of Kittur.

“The BJP’s ideology is woven around the idea that backward classes should be denied political power. It is among their oldest ideological principles. They are upset that a backward caste leader has become the Chief Minister for a second time. That is the reason I am being targetted,” he said.

“Some vested interests in the BJP and Janata Dal(S) are unable to digest the fact that I have become the Chief Minister for a second time. That is why they are trying to destabilize the Congress government in the State. We cannot allow this. Our government is in favour of the poor and marginalised. We have introduced welfare programmes for them and they will continue as long as we are in power. They are benefiting the poor and middle classes. The helping hand of the Congress will always be in their favour,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the British were able to capture Sangolli Rayanna only because his associates betrayed him. “Such traitors still exist. They are amongst us. We should be wary of them,” he said.

“Sangolli Rayanna was among the bravest soldiers in Kittur Channamma’s army. He was her second-in-command and escaped from the British. He formed a guerilla army and led a war of resistance against the British. They knew that Sangolli Rayanna was such a skilled swordsman that he could not be defeated if he had a weapon in his hand. That is why he was captured when he went for a swim. Some of his own associates betrayed his location to the British,” the Chief Minister said.

“The BJP is trying to dislodge Siddaramaiah from power. But as long as your blessings are with me, no one can bring me down,” he said.

He acknowledged the presence of MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi among the guests. “He is with us. But some of his friends are against us,” the Chief Minister said.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLA Ashok Pattan, Kurubara Sangha leaders Rajendra Sannakki, Lakshmanrao Chingale and others were present.

