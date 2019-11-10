Siddaramaiah seeks meet with President

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise him of the “breakdown of constitutional machinery” in the State following the resignation of 17 legislators of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

In a letter dated November 8, 2019, Mr. Siddaramaiah said when the petitions of the 17 disqualified legislators were pending before the Supreme Court, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on October 27, 2019 made “a startling disclosure that because of the sacrifice and resignation of these MLAs, the BJP government was formed.”

Moreover, the Chief Minister stated that the resignations of the disqualified MLAs were tendered at the behest, directions, and supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party national president, the Congress leader said.

“The BJP used dubious and illegal methods such as misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate to induce and coerce the 17 legislators, which is evident in Mr. Yediyurappa’s speech,” he said.

Noting that formation of the government was against the mandate of the people and provisions of the Constitution, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that “there is a complete breakdown of constitutional machinery in Karnataka.”

“All these unconstitutional acts have been done at the behest of the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Karnataka, who are holding Constitutional positions,” he said in the letter and sought an appointment with the President at the earliest “to uphold the highest traditions of democracy.”

A group of Congress leaders from the State along with the party’s central leaders are expected to meet Mr. Kovind, sources said.

Memorandum

A few days ago, a State Congress delegation called on Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a memorandum to the President through the Governor, seeking dismissal of the Yediyurappa government and sacking of Mr. Shah from the Union Cabinet.

A video clip, in which Mr. Yediyurappa allegedly referred to the role of Mr. Shah in resignations of the MLAs from rival camps, had recently gone viral.