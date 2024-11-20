Siddaramaiah seeks appointment with Nirmala to discuss cut in NABARD funding

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who left for Delhi on Wednesday night, has sought an appointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise the issue of NABARD funding to Karnataka being cut by about 58%.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru before leaving for Delhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would appeal to Ms. Sitharaman to set right the issue. He pointed out that NABARD funding to Karnataka had been reduced from ₹5,600 crore last year to ₹2,340 crore now.

The Chief Minister has written to Ms. Sitharaman in this regard, seeking that the reduction in funds should be withdrawn. Mr. Siddaramaiah has expressed concern that such a measure would in turn affect lending by banks to farmers.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday said the government would also consider a legal battle to set right the “injustice” to the State on NABARD funding. They also urged the Union Ministers from Karnataka to help the State get its due share.

It may be noted that the Congress government in Karnataka had earlier launched a campaign titled ‘My tax – My right’ to protest against what it called injustice to the State in devolution of taxes and Central funding for various projects. Later, it had also approached the Supreme Court to seek fair disbursal of drought relief from the Centre. Now, it appears that one more round of tussle is set to unfold between the State and the Centre on the issue of NABARD funding.

Meeting party leaders

Sources in the government said the Chief Minister may use the occasion of his Delhi visit to brief the Congress high command about political developments in Karnataka and also seek their suggestions. Counting of votes for the byelections to three Assembly seats will be on November 23. Also, the winter session of the State legislature will begin in Belagavi on December 9 during which several contentious issues, including the waqf land row and controversy over the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, are expected to figure.