Siddaramaiah sceptical over CM’s ability to secure State’s dues from Centre

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed scepticism over Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's ability to secure Karnataka's share of grants due from the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had grown in politics in the BJP, was himself unable to secure the State’s dues. In such a situation, it is doubtful whether Mr. Bommai, who had joined the BJP from the Janata Dal, can do it.

The Centre had not paid State’s GST dues totalling more than ₹11,300 crore, let alone grants for various works including rehabilitation for flood affected victims.

Mr .Siddaramaiah also emphasised the need for Mr. Bommai to constitute his Cabinet at the earliest. He contended that one person cannot run the government particularly when the State is facing challenges such as COVID-19 and floods.

Till the new Cabinet is constituted, the Chief Minister should give instructions to the officials and ensure proper administration of the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru to participate in the divisional-level meeting of the Congress party. AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar are also participating in the meeting.

