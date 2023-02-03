ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah says he will complain against ‘fake letter’ in his name

February 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed as “fake and forged” a purported letter, written in Kannada and addressed to All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, talking about differences over ticket and a possible rebellion over the issue.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the letter was created and attributed to him with an objective to destroy his relation with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, adding that he will file a complaint with the police. “Some miscreants did this with the malicious intention of spoiling the relationship between me and the KPCC president. I wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with this letter,” said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US