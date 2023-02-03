Siddaramaiah says he will complain against ‘fake letter’ in his name

February 03, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday dismissed as “fake and forged” a purported letter, written in Kannada and addressed to All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, talking about differences over ticket and a possible rebellion over the issue.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the letter was created and attributed to him with an objective to destroy his relation with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, adding that he will file a complaint with the police. “Some miscreants did this with the malicious intention of spoiling the relationship between me and the KPCC president. I wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with this letter,” said.