Siddaramaiah says he will be happy if Bommai gets Kuruba community included under Scheduled Tribes

February 05, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s assurance that he will take steps to include the Kuruba community under Scheduled Tribes (STs), Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has asked the former to first talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get an existing proposal implemented for including Gonda, Rajagonda and other sub-sects in Kuruba community under Scheduled Tribes.

“Yesterday, Mr. Bommai visited Mailara and assured that the Kuruba community will be included under Scheduled Tribes. If he does it, I will be happy. It is the Union government and not the State government that has the authority to do this. When I was Chief Minister, I had sent a proposal to the Union government recommending the inclusion of some Kuruba sects in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Kodagu districts under Scheduled Tribes. Mr. Bommai, instead of giving assurances one after the other must first talk to Mr. Modi and get the existing proposal implemented,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He was addressing a public meeting at Mailara after inaugurating Yatri Nivas in Mailara, a holy place for the Kuruba community in Huvina Hadagali taluk of Vijayanagar district.

Pointing to the increase in reservation to 17% from 15% for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 7% from 3% for Scheduled Tribes (STs), the Congress leader said that it was a promise not for implementation but for merely impressing the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“To implement the promise of increasing reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Constitution has to be amended. In the absence of such an amendment, the assurance is meaningless. The 10% reservation given to Economically Weaker Sections is also questionable. Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution provide for reservation to socially and educationally backward classes. How could then reservation be given on the basis of economic backwardness? The heads of various mutts representing Backward Communities should raise their voices against it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

On the criticisms and verbal attacks that have been unleashed on him by his political rivals, the senior Congressman stated that no destructive criticism against him will be successful in disheartening him.

“I am a man of ideals. I bow my head only to truth and justice. I am not a person who turns his back on criticism. If anybody tries to scare me, I too know the art of scaring them. I have been working for social justice, no matter whether or not I am in power. I will continue to do it. I never run after power. I do what I feel is right and legitimate,” he said.