Siddaramaiah says he is confident of Badami re-electing him if he were to contest from there again

February 23, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Stating that he is confident of getting re-elected from Badami if he were to contest from there again, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that it is not for BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa to decide from which constituency he should fight his next elections. “My party leadership and I will decide where will I contest from. Who is Mr. Yediyurappa to question my choice?” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in Vijayapura on Thursday.

He was responding to Mr. Yediyurappa questioning his decision to leave Badami from where he was elected in 2018 and fight from another constituency, preferably in South Karnataka.

Mr. Yediyurappa had said that Mr. Siddaramaiah leaving Badami amounted to betraying the voters in that constituency.

“I would like to believe that it is Mr. Yediyurappa’s love for me that he asked me to stay in Badami itself,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Some may understand Mr. Yediyurappa’s comments about me leaving Badami as my inability to get re-elected [from Badami]. Or, that I am doing a disservice to the voters of Badami who elected me. But that is not true. I am very confident that I will get re-elected if I were to contest from Badami this time,” he said.

“I have done my best to cater to the needs of the people in Badami. But that is not the question. The real issue is that I will not be able to devote much time to Badami which is far away from Bengaluru. I am unable to go there frequently. That is why I am looking for a constituency that is close to Bengaluru. But I am not very happy about leaving Badami,” he said.

“Even if Mr. Yediyurappa has said something critical about me, it is because the developments that led to his stepping down as the Chief Minister have disturbed him. I wish him health and happiness. I wish him all the very best,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.