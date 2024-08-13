Siddaramaiah says he doesn’t want to blame anyone for TB dam situation

Obliquely blaming the BJP-led Union government for the prevailing situation at Tungabhadra Reservoir, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he will not blame anyone for the mishap but focus on safeguarding the interests of farmers in the command area.

“The chairperson of the Tungabhadra Board is appointed by the Union government. Now, the BJP is heading the Union government. What have they [BJP] done? I don’t want to blame anyone. We are working for farmers. We are committed to saving water and farmers. We will try to take every step to ensure that farmers do not face any problem,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in his brief interaction with mediapersons at Ginigera Airstrip in Koppal district on Tuesday.

He was on his way to visit the Tungabhadra Reservoir.

Responding to BJP’s allegations that the government has neglected the teservoir, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is doing politics in this matter.

“It is not a matter of politics. Tungabhadra Board is headed by a chairman appointed by the Union government. Representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana are on the board as members. The responsibility of managing the reservoir rests on the Tungabhadra Board. What does it mean when the BJP says that it is the irresponsibility of the State government? I, however, don’t blame anyone in this matter,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Admitting that the 70-year-old reservoir has not gone through a major overhauling, the Chief Minister said that his government will think of renovating and modernising reservoirs in the days to come.

Vijayanagara district in-charge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju, Kannada and Culture Minister and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi and others were present.

