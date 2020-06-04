Siddaramaiah says dissidents in BJP met him

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has claimed that a few MLAs of the ruling BJP in the State had met him and shared their “dissatisfaction” over the functioning of the government by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Mr Siddaramaiah said that some legislators shared their discontent on the functioning of “de jure Chief Minister” (Mr. Yediyurappa) and “de facto Chief Minister” (Mr. Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra) in the State.

“People say Vijayendra is working as unconstitutional chief minister, we are not saying it. Mr. Yediyurappa is CM only for name sake, it is Mr. Vijayendra who clears things,” Mr Siddaramaiah alleged.

“Several disgruntled BJP legislators have met me and have shared their discontent,” the former CM claimed.

Participating in a function in Koppal town in north Karnataka on Wednesday, Mr Siddaramaiah, however, said that the Congress party would not interfere in the functioning of the BJP. The BJP Government would fall on its own following discontent in the party, he said.

Reacting to this, the BJP claimed that the Congress leader was indulging in “diversionary tactics” and there was no evidence to substantiate his claim of BJP MLAs meeting with him.

Mr Siddaramaiah’s comments assumed significance in the wake of talks of dissident activity within the BJP following recent meetings by a section of senior BJP legislators over selection of candidates for upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.