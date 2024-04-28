ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah says Congress is not disrespectful of kings, queens

April 28, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied allegations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress has been disrespectful of kings and queens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Modi is deliberately misleading the people. He is lying that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are insulting kings like Shivaji Maharaj or queens like Kittur Channamma. This is completely wrong. Rahul Gandhi had only spoken about the importance of the Constitution that gave fundamental rights to the citizens,” he said.

“Mr. Modi is going around spreading lies that we are disrespectful of the kings and queens. This is completely false. We have never insulted any king or queen. It is never our intention too,” he said.

Mr. Modi does not know that it was the Congress government led by me that started Kittur Channamma Jayanti and built a residential school in the name of Sangolli Rayanna. “We are celebrating Shivaji Jayanti and other festivals dedicated to great kings,” he said in Yaragatti village of Belagavi district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was speaking at a campaign rally for party nominees Mrinal Hebbalkar and Priyanka Jarkiholi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US