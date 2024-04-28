Siddaramaiah says Congress is not disrespectful of kings, queens

April 28, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied allegations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Congress has been disrespectful of kings and queens.

“Mr. Modi is deliberately misleading the people. He is lying that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are insulting kings like Shivaji Maharaj or queens like Kittur Channamma. This is completely wrong. Rahul Gandhi had only spoken about the importance of the Constitution that gave fundamental rights to the citizens,” he said.

“Mr. Modi is going around spreading lies that we are disrespectful of the kings and queens. This is completely false. We have never insulted any king or queen. It is never our intention too,” he said.

Mr. Modi does not know that it was the Congress government led by me that started Kittur Channamma Jayanti and built a residential school in the name of Sangolli Rayanna. “We are celebrating Shivaji Jayanti and other festivals dedicated to great kings,” he said in Yaragatti village of Belagavi district.

He was speaking at a campaign rally for party nominees Mrinal Hebbalkar and Priyanka Jarkiholi.

