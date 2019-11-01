Siddaramaiah says BJP govt’s performance is zero, calls Yediyurappa the ‘weakest CM’

A day before the completion of 100 days in office by the BJP government in Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on November 2 termed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa as the “weakest CM” and the government’s performance as “zero”.

During an hour-long interaction meeting with journalists organised by the Press Club of Bangalore and Reporters’ Guild here, Mr Siddaramaiah said the government has not done development work.

The BJP Government was more busy in frequent transfers of officials, release of more funds to constituencies represented by disqualified MLAs and reducing of funds sanctioned during the JD (S)-Congress coalition government to constituencies represented by Opposition legislators, he said. “Can we call this development?” the former Chief Minister claimed.

The BJP Government has been moving in a “reverse direction” owing to its inherent contradictions, said Mr. Siddaramaiah. The government has not responded to the grievances of flood affected victims in north and south Karnataka, he said, adding that the Chief Minister took neither a delegation of State MPs nor an-all party delegation to the Centre to apprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on flood situation in Karnataka. Mr. Modi had not even given time to the Chief Minister during his visit to Bengaluru, the former CM alleged.

Moreover, he said the Centre has released funds of ₹1,200 crore for providing compensation for crops after several days of floods, which was negligible against the gross loss of ₹35,150 crore. “That’s why Mr. Yediyurappa is weakest CM,”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Terming the BJP government was formed by “unethical” means of the “Operation Kamala” and by luring legislators of the Opposition parties, the former Chief Minister asked “what will be the scenario if the ruling BJP failed to win 7-8 seats in bi-elections scheduled on December 5? The BJP Government has to resign and mid-term polls will come,” he said.

Noting Mr. Yediyurappa’s comment that he was issuing “irresponsible” statements on handling of flood situation, the former Chief Minister said during his visit to flood affected areas across the State, many farmers and families who had lost their crops and houses complained to him of not receiving compensation from the government.

“Who is telling lies?”, Mr Siddaramaiah said and blasted the BJP government for its poor track record in handling of the flood situation in north Karnataka.