Siddaramaiah says BJP govt. playing ‘low-level politics’ over DKS event

MYSURU

10 June 2020 20:00 IST

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the BJP government in the State of playing “low-level politics” by denying permission for a function to mark D.K. Shivakumar’s assumption of office as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the party would have ensured social distancing at the event, but the government had denied permission citing COVID-19 pandemic “only for political reasons”.

Advertising

Advertising

He said he did not expect Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to “stoop to such levels”. The government, which had given a green signal when oral permission was sought initially, had in a turnaround refused to allow the Congress to ahead with the event when a written permission was sought, he claimed.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who said the party would face the situation politically, said the Congress will not seek permission from the government again either in writing or orally. Criticising the government for its attitude, the Congress leader said the party will go ahead with the event under the provisions of law.

Reacting to queries on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s candidature for Rajya Sabha seat along with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, he said he was only aware about the selection of Mr. Kharge by the Congress.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he favoured examinations for SSLC students and wanted them held after taking precautions.

The former Chief Minister was in Varakadu village in Mysuru taluk on Wednesday to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony for Beereshwara Swamy temple.