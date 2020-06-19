Siddaramaiah ridicules Vishwanath’s charge against him

Mysuru

19 June 2020 22:22 IST

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday ridiculed former Minister A.H. Vishwanath for reportedly blaming him for losing the BJP ticket to contest the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from the State Assembly.

“I am in Congress. He is in the BJP. How can he lose the BJP ticket because of me”, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr .Siddaramaiah said Mr Vishwanath was in the habit of holding him responsible for the loss of power. “Every time he is denied power, he blames me”, said the Congress leader.