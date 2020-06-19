Karnataka

Siddaramaiah ridicules Vishwanath’s charge against him

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday ridiculed former Minister A.H. Vishwanath for reportedly blaming him for losing the BJP ticket to contest the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Council from the State Assembly.

“I am in Congress. He is in the BJP. How can he lose the BJP ticket because of me”, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr .Siddaramaiah said Mr Vishwanath was in the habit of holding him responsible for the loss of power. “Every time he is denied power, he blames me”, said the Congress leader.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 10:23:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/siddaramaiah-ridicules-vishwanaths-charge-against-him/article31872614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY