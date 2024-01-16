ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah ridicules PM for ‘ignoring’ Karnataka issues; says PM is sleeping on State issues

January 16, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not acting on the State’s request for drought relief and remarked that he is always sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka.

“When the Prime Minister dozes, the nation loses! Narendra Modi is always awake for his personal PR & BJP’s campaign, but is always seen sleeping on issues concerning Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said on social media platform X on Tuesday. The post mentioned the ₹30,000 crore losses due to drought this year, which, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, was the worst drought the State had faced in the last 47 years.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “A stark reality in Karnataka where Central funds are reduced or denied, aspirations of Kannadigas are neglected and relief funds from the Union government are yet to reach the farmers. His [Mr. Modi] mantra? Ignore. Neglect. Sleep. Repeat!”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Slamming the BJP parliamentarians for maintaining silence, the Chief Minister said: “BJP MPs’ mantra? Maintain silence. Betray Kannadigas and allow Modi to sleep peacefully. Wake up, Mr. Prime Minister! Time to ensure the rightful share of Karnataka!”

Meanwhile, the Centre released ₹348.8 crore on Monday as part of the second instalment of the Centre’s share in the State Disaster Relief Fund under the 15th Finance Commission recommendation. The tranche is part of the total ₹1,783 crore released to Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand besides Karnataka. The amount has been released after the Ministry of Home Affairs approved it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US