Siddaramaiah reserves last day’s campaign for Hunsur

Siddarmaaiah, former Chief Minister, who is also the star campaigner of the Congress, reserved the last date of campaigning for Hunsur, where his bête noire A.H. Vishwanath is seeking re-election as a BJP candidate.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to start the day with a road show in Hunsur town at 9 a.m. before electioneering in 15 other villages on Tuesday, which is the last day of campaign for the bypolls on December 5. After garlanding the statue of former CM D. Devaraja Urs in the town, Mr. Siddaramaiah will proceed to the main parts of the town through Kalpatharu Circle. The show will conclude at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Though Mr. Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to campaign in K.R. Pet on Tuesday, his campaign in Hunsur in favour of Congress candidate Manjunath assumes immense political significance. For, a win by Mr. Vishwanath in Hunsur, which is part of Mysuru district, will be a setback to Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had been at his receiving end ever since he quit the Congress in 2017.

During his campaign in Hunsur, where Mr. Vishwanath is eyeing the Kuruba vote, Mr. Siddaramaiah has his task clearly cut out. He will have to lure back the Kurubas, a section of whom have thrown their weight behind the BJP candidate in the hope of seeing him as a Minister in the B.S. Yeddiyurappa-led government in the State.

Villages housing Kurubas are also among those that are part of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s itinerary on Tuesday.

But, Congress leaders sought to clarify that the former CM’s visit is to campaign across different communities including Vokkaligas, who have not taken the defection lightly.

Meanwhile, former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes H.A. Venkatesh and AICC spokesperson Aishwarya Mahadev campaigned for Mr. Manjunath in villages of Dharmapura hobli in Hunsur on Monday.

Modur, Seerenahalli, Biligere, Maragowdanahalli, Gavadagere were among the villages where the former CM will campaign.