Siddaramaiah rejects charges of vendetta politics

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday rejected the charges of vendetta politics levelled by the Opposition leaders against the Congress government in the State over the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

Fielding queries from reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to make it clear that the Congress never indulges in vindictive politics. “We always respect the rule of law and the law of the land. We will abide by whatever the law says,” he said.

When it was brought to his notice that the leaders of the Opposition parties were accusing the government of hatching a “political conspiracy” against the BJP leader, Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered how the leaders could make such an allegation when the case had been booked against Mr. Yediyurappa after a woman filed a complaint against him with the Sadashivanagar police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.