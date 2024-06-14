Siddaramaiah rejects charges of vendetta politics

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday rejected the charges of vendetta politics levelled by the Opposition leaders against the Congress government in the State over the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

Fielding queries from reporters on his arrival at Mysuru airport on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to make it clear that the Congress never indulges in vindictive politics. “We always respect the rule of law and the law of the land. We will abide by whatever the law says,” he said.

When it was brought to his notice that the leaders of the Opposition parties were accusing the government of hatching a “political conspiracy” against the BJP leader, Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered how the leaders could make such an allegation when the case had been booked against Mr. Yediyurappa after a woman filed a complaint against him with the Sadashivanagar police.