Siddaramaiah rejects arguments against effectiveness of guarantee schemes

December 04, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday rejected an argument against the effectiveness of the guarantee schemes.

When reporters pointed out that the guarantee schemes had failed to yield political dividends in the recently-held Assembly elections in the five states, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked how the Congress won in Telangana if the guarantee schemes had not worked.

He also referred to the “guarantees” announced by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan and asked how the BJP won in that State.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah hastened to add that the guarantees were not for the sake of winning elections. “The schemes had been formulated to empower the poor sections of all castes and communities both economically and socially,” he said.

To another question on the demand for resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for his remarks during the election campaign in Telangana, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his Cabinet colleague had not made such a statement intentionally.

He said the Legislature session in Belagavi will accord priority to discuss problems of North Karnataka.

