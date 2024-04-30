Siddaramaiah refutes Kumaraswamy’s charge that he sought PM’s help

April 30, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied the charge made by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy that he had sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Union Minister late Sushma Swaraj when his son, Rakesh Siddaramaiah, died in a foreign country.

“This is completely false. I had never sought any help from any of these leaders. I never contacted them,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters in Gokak on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday in Hubballi that Mr. Siddaramaiah is oblivious to the help and support given by Mr. Modi and Ms. Swaraj and that he is ungrateful to them.

“My son died abroad. We brought his body back to India and performed the final rites. I did not seek any help from these leaders,” he said.

He criticised Mr. Modi for saying that the Congress will snatch away the mangalsutra of women if it were to come to power. “The Congress has ruled this country for over 55 years. It has done anything like that any time in the past,” he said.

“It is false propaganda. A leader who has been Prime Minister for 10 years should seek votes by listing out his achievements. It is unbecoming of the Prime Minister to stoop so low for political gains,” he said.

