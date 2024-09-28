ADVERTISEMENT

Siddaramaiah recalls wanting to study medicine

Published - September 28, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

“I had aspired to study at the Mysore Medical College and become a doctor.” This was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s admission before a large gathering of doctors, including some renowned medical professionals, at the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) here on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled his high school days at the Vidya Vardhaka Sangha School in the city in 1961 and his wish to study at the MMCRI whenever he passed by the college and visited its canteen to savour ‘masala dosa’.

“I would eat masala dosa in the college canteen for 19 paise. They served nice dosa. I hope doctors who were studying at that time, now present remember.”

The Chief Minister said one of my friends in his village Siddaramanahundi managed to take admission into a medical college but he too aspired to study in MMCRI as he would pass by the college regularly and also visit its canteen.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wish, however, was not realised and he later became an advocate.

The Chief Minister’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is an MLC, is a doctor by profession. 

