Siddaramaiah questions Modi

March 05, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Hassan

Former Chief Minister Siddaraiah, on Sunday, March 5, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about why he allowed corruption in Karnataka, even after assuring the country “na khaunga, na khane dunga”.

Mr. Siddaramaiah made this remark at Guttinakere in Arasikere taluk on Sunday, referring to the recent arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son with a huge cash haul. He also criticised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for demanding evidence to prove the Congress’ allegations of corruption against the BJP’s rule. “What more evidence does Bommai want? He should not continue in his seat,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s “Achhe Din” promise, Siddaramaih said the price of essential goods had been on the rise. The price of cooking gas had been revised again, he said.

Commenting on the JD(S) campaign in the State, Siddaramaiah said that party could never come to power. The votes polled in favour of the party would go to waste. “Kumaraswamy had opposed the Yettinahole project, which would bring water to the Arasikere constituency. He did not take part in the ceremony for laying the foundation of the work. However, JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda did take part in the ceremony, despite opposition by his party leader then,” he said.

Arasikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda and others were present on the occasion.