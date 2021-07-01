Siddaramaiah questions Karnataka government’s decision to conduct SSLC examinations

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji during his visit to Mysuru on July 1, 2021.

Former Chief Minister points out that PUC examinations have been cancelled

Former Chief Minister and CLP leader Siddaramaiah questioned the government’s decision to go ahead with the SSLC examinations in Karnataka despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on July 1, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that while PUC examinations have been cancelled, there was no reason to go ahead with the SSLC examinations. Timetable for the SSLC exams has been announced.

“I had spoken to the Education Minister on this issue and had expressed my opposition to conduct of the SSLC examinations. But there seem to be a lack of coordination within the government and among different Ministers on various subjects,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

This lack of coordination is also evident in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and has now affected the vaccination drive in Karnataka, said Mr. Siddaramaiah who accused the government of lying on the availability of vaccines.

If indeed there was adequate stock of vaccines, he questioned the rush to get vaccinated and confusion among people.

He accused the government of lying on the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar. Almost two months after the tragedy, no body has been held responsible and no action initiated against the people responsible, he added.

He criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for not visiting the district despite the tragedy and attributed it to the fear of losing the post of CM. The fear is rooted in a superstitious belief that any CM who has visited Chamarajanagar in the past has ended up losing the post.

“It is evident that Yediyurappa’s desire for power and fear of losing it has not diminished. When I was the Chief Minister, I visited Chamarajanagar five times and also completed by tenure,” he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government was hesitant to convene the monsoon session of the Assembly as it lacked the moral courage to face the opposition regarding its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

On the CM face of the Congress in the next Assembly elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah said elections are more than two years away and, hence, this topic was not being discussed within the party.

