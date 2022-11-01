Siddaramaiah questions govt. commitment to increasing reservation

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 01, 2022 21:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Questioning the government’s commitment to increase reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked the government if there is any legal protection to the Ordinance promulgated by the Governor to increase reservation.

“At the all-party meeting, I had suggested inclusion of the act in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. Instead, the government just promulgated the Ordinance. What will happen if somebody approaches the court? Is there a legal protection to the legislation?” he asked.

The Governor had recently promulgated The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance, 2022, to increase reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7% in proportion to their population.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to presspersons here, the former Chief Minister pointed out the efforts of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalitha in securing the Tamil Nadu legislation in the 9th schedule. “Is our law like this? The government should get the legislation and speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include it in the 9th schedule.”

He said merely saying the decision is a revolutionary one will not help. “This was done under pressure from the Valmiki community seer and our pressure. Our legislators had been demanding it in every legislature session.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mandal agitation

Mr. Siddaramaiah also slammed the BJP and asked if the party had fought for social justice for the backward classes.

“The party had opposed the Mandal Commission and reservation for OBCs in higher education. The BJP has extended 10% reservation to EWS that is against the Constitution. What morality does Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have to speak on reservation? Why did the government wait for over two years to implement the Justice Nagmohan Das committee report? The government wasted time citing legal hurdles to increase reservation to SCs/STs,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
politics
state politics
Reservation
discrimination
social issue
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app